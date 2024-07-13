Posh skipper Harrison Burrows | Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United star has been linked with PNE, Birmingham City and Pompey

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have reportedly pulled out of the race for Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows.

The 22-year-old had been heavily linked with the Blades, with Preston North End, Portsmouth and - most recently - Birmingham City also credited with interest. However, it’s now suggested - by our colleagues at the Peterborough Telegraph - that any move to Bramall Lane is off. United looked a front runner to sign Burrows, having reportedly agreed a deal in excess of £2million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, it’s claimed that the club do not want to pay the asking price. PNE saw a bid knocked back for Burrows earlier this month, with the Lilywhites looking to strengthen their left side this summer. The Posh academy graduate assisted 15 goals from left back last season in League One, and won Player of the Year in the third tier.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony addressed the interest in Burrows this week - defending the London Road outfit’s valuation of the player, even with one year left to run on his deal. Burrows did not feature in Peterborough’s friendly against AFC Wimbledon on Friday night, out in Spain. It is reported that the player has ‘come to terms with leaving’ this summer.

North End, after having their offer rejected, were understood to have moved on to other transfer targets. Therefore, the Blades news could be the green light Birmingham need to push on with a deal - should Preston still be pursuing other players. MacAnthony has assured that Burrows ‘will get his move’ and is ‘ready to play in the Championship’.