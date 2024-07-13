Sheffield United hand Birmingham City and Preston North End potential transfer boost
Sheffield United have reportedly pulled out of the race for Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows.
The 22-year-old had been heavily linked with the Blades, with Preston North End, Portsmouth and - most recently - Birmingham City also credited with interest. However, it’s now suggested - by our colleagues at the Peterborough Telegraph - that any move to Bramall Lane is off. United looked a front runner to sign Burrows, having reportedly agreed a deal in excess of £2million.
But, it’s claimed that the club do not want to pay the asking price. PNE saw a bid knocked back for Burrows earlier this month, with the Lilywhites looking to strengthen their left side this summer. The Posh academy graduate assisted 15 goals from left back last season in League One, and won Player of the Year in the third tier.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony addressed the interest in Burrows this week - defending the London Road outfit’s valuation of the player, even with one year left to run on his deal. Burrows did not feature in Peterborough’s friendly against AFC Wimbledon on Friday night, out in Spain. It is reported that the player has ‘come to terms with leaving’ this summer.
North End, after having their offer rejected, were understood to have moved on to other transfer targets. Therefore, the Blades news could be the green light Birmingham need to push on with a deal - should Preston still be pursuing other players. MacAnthony has assured that Burrows ‘will get his move’ and is ‘ready to play in the Championship’.
