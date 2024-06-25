Cesc Fabregas now interested in signing Preston North End and Leeds United linked star
Preston North End remain interested in Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, but have competition from Italy - according to reports.
The Athletic suggest that newly-promoted Serie A club Como have joined the race for the 20-year-old. However, it’s said that the Lilywhites remain keen on signing Gilchrist - who has also been linked with Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers.
Earlier this month it was reported that the Blues - who have appointed Enzo Maresca as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino - are prepared to listen to loan offers. Gilchrist made 17 appearances for the first team last season, across all competitions.
He scored his first goal for the club in a 6-0 thrashing of Everton. Gilchrist joined Chelsea in 2014 from Queens Park Rangers and signed a contract extension until 2026, earlier this year. Blackburn Rovers are also said to have enquired about Gilchrist.
The full back has come in for praise from Blues legend John Terry, who said last season: “He's a really good player. He's got an unbelievable attitude. He performs so well on a daily basis, does everything right.
“He's got a good chance. I think Alfie's next step is to go on loan next season and then you should see how he does. I'm expecting big things from Alf, expecting him to play hopefully a game or two as the season goes on.”
