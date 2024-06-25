Alfie Gilchrist | Getty Images

Chelsea full back will reportedly leave on loan in the summer transfer window

Preston North End remain interested in Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, but have competition from Italy - according to reports.

The Athletic suggest that newly-promoted Serie A club Como have joined the race for the 20-year-old. However, it’s said that the Lilywhites remain keen on signing Gilchrist - who has also been linked with Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month it was reported that the Blues - who have appointed Enzo Maresca as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino - are prepared to listen to loan offers. Gilchrist made 17 appearances for the first team last season, across all competitions.

He scored his first goal for the club in a 6-0 thrashing of Everton. Gilchrist joined Chelsea in 2014 from Queens Park Rangers and signed a contract extension until 2026, earlier this year. Blackburn Rovers are also said to have enquired about Gilchrist.

The full back has come in for praise from Blues legend John Terry, who said last season: “He's a really good player. He's got an unbelievable attitude. He performs so well on a daily basis, does everything right.