PNE took a point at Stoke City on Tuesday night as it finished 0-0

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom took positives from his team’s 0-0 draw at Stoke City, on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites drew their eighth match of the Championship season, with all of those coming under Heckingbottom - who has been in charge since match three. Milutin Osmajic had a glorious first half chance, but couldn’t connect properly - on the volley - from a couple of yards out.

Ben Whiteman was then denied by Viktor Johansson in the secondhalf, but on the whole defences dominated at the bet365 Stadium. North End had to play injury time with ten men, and Dai Cornell between the sticks, after Freddie Woodman was shown a straight red card for handball.

“Pleased with lots of things in it,” said Heckingbottom. “Once again, we have limited a team to nothing on our goal, which is becoming a good habit and something I am pleased with. We have not had the rewards for doing that in the last few games, so I am pleased with a clean sheet. Another thing I was pleased with was the fact we were able to impose ourselves on the game, in terms of getting better as it went on - which is always a good sign when you are away from home in particular.

“You know the home team is going to usually be the one forcing the issue, but I was pleased with our responses as the game wore on. Second half, I was comfortable when the game got stretched - which is not always something when you are away from home. I felt we coped really well with them on the break and limited them. They got behind the ball quickly and blocked the space. As I say, the pleasing thing for me was that it showed a good mentality away from home.

“First half, we were good without the ball but not good enough with it - in terms of risking forward passes, like we spoke about the other day. Key players were not getting on the ball enough and the message at half time was to ‘go and show how good you are’ - because we were sort of hoping to get through the game. We cannot... we have to be the one forcing the issue, otherwise I will not enjoy watching us. We were much better at that in the second half.

“It’s a bit of everything... energy, belief, but coming away from here I am happy with a point. You would probably look at it and say it is a fair result, but I thought we shaded it and looked stronger as the game went on. That is our habit at the minute, we have got nothing to be bothered about in terms of that. Only in two games, in my eyes, have we not done enough to win and those were Millwall and Portsmouth. There is nothing for us to fear or lack confidence over.

“We just were not as positive as I want us to be, in that first half. We had a lot of set-plays second half and Stoke defended their box well, but we always want to be better. We were loose with the ball, throughout the whole game. We misplaced passes and lost control, but that is going to happen and I will accept that if you are getting on the ball. Then, those days when we do perform well and make things happen, are the games we’ll obviously create a lot more.”

On the straight red card to Woodman, Heckingbottom added: “Yeah, it is a sending off. You could see it coming. He has misjudged the pace on the ball or midjudged the line, because he has stepped beyond the line first. But yeah listen, it is a red card. It is not violent conduct or dangerous play, so I am sure it is one (game he will miss).”

The PNE boss made three changes on the night and one of those was Stefan Thordarson coming into midfield, with Ali McCann out suspended for one match. The Iceland international made his first start since mid-October, in the league. On the whole, Heckingbottom was content with his contribution.

“He was one I thought could’ve got on the ball more, first half,” said Heckingbottom. “Playing too high, you could see that. In the second half, he dropped a little bit deeper and gave us more control. We tried to create a bit more space for the three players ahead of him, as well.

“Listen, I think Steffy has got huge amount of potential and patience is a big thing. Him acclimatising to this league, the football is totally different to internationally and the league he has come from. But, I tell you what, he is determined to do it and that’s why he is good to work with. So, yeah, I was really pleased for and with him today.”