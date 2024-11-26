Stoke City 0-0 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as Freddie Woodman shown straight red card in draw
Manager Paul Heckingbottom made three changes for the midweek trip to the Potteries, with one of those enforced as Ali McCann served a one-match suspension. Ryan Ledson and Emil Riis dropped to the bench meanwhile, with Stefan Thordarson, Duane Holmes and Milutin Osmajic brought into the XI.
The bet365 Stadium has brought North End some good times in recent years, but with an away win elusive and form faltering this promised to be a far tougher assignment - against a Potters outfit who'd had some encouragement under head coach, Narcis Pelach.
Preston's previous encounter had been particularly dull and drab, against Derby County. The entertainment value hardly picked up in these first 45 minutes, with creativity and chances in extremely short supply - as defences stood firm and gave very little away.
In the North End net, Freddie Woodman had one routine save to make as he kept out former team mate, Tom Cannon - whose fizzed first time effort was never enough to trouble the PNE number one. At the other end, the one glaring opportunity fell to Osmajic - but he couldn't connect properly from a couple of yards out, after Sam Greenwood's lifted cross to the back post dropped kindly.
There had been a lack of belief and intent on the odd occasion the ball broke positively for Preston. But, after the break, there was a step up from the visitors as they began to gain some territory and build pressure in the final third - albeit Viktor Johansson remained unworked in the Potters goal.
The first meaningful effort from North End came in the closing stages, when Ben Whiteman saw a powerful, placed effort from 18 yards tipped around the post by Johansson. There was to be some late drama and added noise, in a game destined for a goalless draw. But, not the type PNE wanted.
A long ball forward led to Jack Whatmough and Andrew Hughes both leaving the ball for Woodman - who suddenly found himself out of his box and under pressure. The number one dived to ground, handled the ball and was shown a straight red card. Heckingbottom threw Dai Cornell on instantly and the clean sheet - and point - was seen over the line with minimal fuss. Another point for Preston, on a forgettable night in the Potteries.
Attendance: 19,805 (873 away) PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden (Cornell 90’), Holmes (Keane 66’), Greenwood, Osmajic (Riis 60’) PNE unused subs: Best, Pasiek, Ledson, Bowler, Okkels, Stewart.
LIVE: Stoke vs Preston North End
FULL TIME: Stoke City 0-0 PNE
It ends goalless at the bet365 Stadium.
Reaction to come.
90' Wall does its job (0-0)
Vidigal’s free kick is guided over via the PNE wall. Cornell punches clear from the resulting corner.
90' Sub (0-0)
Dai Cornell is on for Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
90' Straight red card (0-0)
Woodman sent off for grabbing the ball when out of his box. Can have no complaints.
86' Stoke sub (0-0)
Vidigal on for Manhoef.
81' Deflects behind (0-0)
Another chance as Riis crosses for Greenwood and he lays it off for Potts, whose volley deflects behind.
79' Smart save (0-0)
Potts heads the ball back into the box and Riis cushions it down for Whiteman, who runs on to the ball and strikes it sweetly - but Johansson is there to tip it behind. That was heading for the bottom left corner.
77' Crucial block (0-0)
Whatmough gets across and diverts Cannon’s cut-back behind for a corner, after the Stoke striker peeled off and received the ball on the right of the box. The effort from the corner is acrobatic from Wilmot and sent well wide.
70' Nobody there (0-0)
Greenwood picks out Potts with a switched cross and it’s worked back across goal, but nobody in black is anywhere near it inside the box. Heckingbottom has his hands on his head; PNE should’ve done better.
67' And a double Stoke switch (0-0)
Stevens and Moran make way for Bocat and Koumas.
66' Second PNE change (0-0)
Will Keane is on for Duane Holmes.
66' Stoke man down (0-0)
Enda Stevens has just kicked the ball out of play and it looks as though his race may be run.
60' First PNE sub (0-0)
Emil Riis replaces Milutin Osmajic.
57' Another corner (0-0)
Some territory for PNE at last as they maintain pressure in the final third and win another corner.
55' Counter attack peters out (0-0)
It breaks for PNE inside Stoke’s half and there is a four on three, but Greenwood is crowded out and the eventual tackle sees the ball go behind for a corner on the right. Whiteman sprays it to the back post and it’s headed behind for another.
55' Double Stoke change (0-0)
Tchamadeu and Burger make way for Sidibe and Wilmot.
53' Bodies on the line (0-0)
Stoke’s corner from the right drops to Cannon, who shapes inside and shoots but sees his effort charged down.
50' Handball appeal (0-0)
Greenwood’s corner is pulled to the edge of the box and Whiteman’s shot deflects behind. The PNE captain shouts for handball inside the box; referee not interested.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.