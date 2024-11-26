PNE drew 0-0 with Stoke City on Tuesday night

Manager Paul Heckingbottom made three changes for the midweek trip to the Potteries, with one of those enforced as Ali McCann served a one-match suspension. Ryan Ledson and Emil Riis dropped to the bench meanwhile, with Stefan Thordarson, Duane Holmes and Milutin Osmajic brought into the XI.

The bet365 Stadium has brought North End some good times in recent years, but with an away win elusive and form faltering this promised to be a far tougher assignment - against a Potters outfit who'd had some encouragement under head coach, Narcis Pelach.

Preston's previous encounter had been particularly dull and drab, against Derby County. The entertainment value hardly picked up in these first 45 minutes, with creativity and chances in extremely short supply - as defences stood firm and gave very little away.

In the North End net, Freddie Woodman had one routine save to make as he kept out former team mate, Tom Cannon - whose fizzed first time effort was never enough to trouble the PNE number one. At the other end, the one glaring opportunity fell to Osmajic - but he couldn't connect properly from a couple of yards out, after Sam Greenwood's lifted cross to the back post dropped kindly.

There had been a lack of belief and intent on the odd occasion the ball broke positively for Preston. But, after the break, there was a step up from the visitors as they began to gain some territory and build pressure in the final third - albeit Viktor Johansson remained unworked in the Potters goal.

The first meaningful effort from North End came in the closing stages, when Ben Whiteman saw a powerful, placed effort from 18 yards tipped around the post by Johansson. There was to be some late drama and added noise, in a game destined for a goalless draw. But, not the type PNE wanted.

A long ball forward led to Jack Whatmough and Andrew Hughes both leaving the ball for Woodman - who suddenly found himself out of his box and under pressure. The number one dived to ground, handled the ball and was shown a straight red card. Heckingbottom threw Dai Cornell on instantly and the clean sheet - and point - was seen over the line with minimal fuss. Another point for Preston, on a forgettable night in the Potteries.