Freddie Woodman was shown a straight red card late in the day as Preston North End drew 0-0 at Stoke City, on Tuesday night.
Here are our player ratings from the bet365 Stadium.
1. Freddie Woodman - 4
Sent off late in the day for grabbing the ball when out of his box. A crazy moment after no pressure. Hadn't had much to do at all in terms of shot-stopping. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Jordan Storey - 7.5
Didn't do much wrong all night defensively - was alive and aggressive to most things. | CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Jack Whatmough - 7.5
One of his better showings for Preston. Kept things tight back there, Cannon quiet and won his duels. Could've helped Woodman out at the end by clearing it. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Andrew Hughes - 7
Stoke were kept very quiet in the final third and the Welshman played his part in that. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.