'Much improved', 'Bonkers' - Preston North End player ratings vs Stoke City with crazy late red card

By George Hodgson
Published 26th Nov 2024, 22:09 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 09:52 BST

PNE drew 0-0 at Stoke City on Tuesday night

Freddie Woodman was shown a straight red card late in the day as Preston North End drew 0-0 at Stoke City, on Tuesday night.

Here are our player ratings from the bet365 Stadium.

Sent off late in the day for grabbing the ball when out of his box. A crazy moment after no pressure. Hadn't had much to do at all in terms of shot-stopping.

1. Freddie Woodman - 4

Sent off late in the day for grabbing the ball when out of his box. A crazy moment after no pressure. Hadn't had much to do at all in terms of shot-stopping.

Didn't do much wrong all night defensively - was alive and aggressive to most things.

2. Jordan Storey - 7.5

Didn't do much wrong all night defensively - was alive and aggressive to most things.

One of his better showings for Preston. Kept things tight back there, Cannon quiet and won his duels. Could've helped Woodman out at the end by clearing it.

3. Jack Whatmough - 7.5

One of his better showings for Preston. Kept things tight back there, Cannon quiet and won his duels. Could've helped Woodman out at the end by clearing it.

Stoke were kept very quiet in the final third and the Welshman played his part in that.

4. Andrew Hughes - 7

Stoke were kept very quiet in the final third and the Welshman played his part in that.

