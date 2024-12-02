The on-loan Aston Villa man continues to feature regularly for PNE

One Preston North End loan star has been named in the Football League Paper’s latest Championship Team of the Week.

On-loan Leeds United man Sam Greenwood provided the assist for Emil Riis’ equalising goal on Saturday, against West Brom. But, it is Kaine Kesler-Hayden - with North End for the season from Aston Villa - who has earned recognition in the Paper’s XI.

Kesler-Hayden was deployed at left-back against the Baggies, tasked with defending danger man Tom Fellows. Then, after a change of shape in the second half from Albion boss Carlos Corberan, the 22-year-old bumped forward to left wing-back.

For Kesler-Hayden, it was his 20th appearance in a PNE shirt and 13th start in the Championship - with 15 made in all competitions. The versatile defender has made the starting XI, in the league, for the last 11 matches in a row.

He came in for praise last Tuesday night, after dealing with Stoke City attacker Million Manhoef at the bet365 Stadium. Kesler-Hayden is joined by players from QPR, Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Norwich City.

Football League Paper’s Championship TOTW in full: Paul Nardi (QPR); Zak Vyner (Bristol City), Danny Batth (Blackburn Rovers), Japhet Tanganga (Millwall), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (PNE), Alex Robertson (Cardiff City), Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City), Ben Doak (Middlesbrough), Josh Murphy (Portsmouth), Ante Crnac (Norwich City), Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough).