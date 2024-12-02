Sheffield Wednesday dealt blow for Preston North End clash over star man after screamer against Derby County
Sheffield Wednesday will be without their captain for next weekend’s match against Preston North End.
That is Barry Bannan, who picked up his fifth booking of the 2024/25 campaign - before the 19-match amnesty. PNE midfielder Ali McCann recently sat out of the Stoke City clash, for the same reason. Bannan was shown a yellow card in Sunday’s win at Derby County, for delaying a throw-in.
The 35-year-old will be a big miss for the Owls, who host Paul Heckingbottom’s team in a 12:30pm kick-off on Saturday. Bannan has racked up a whopping 423 appearances for Wednesday and his influence on the team has not waned this campaign.
Indeed, the midfielder has played more minutes - 1,474 - than any other player in the Owls squad. One player who will be back from suspension for Preston, though, is centre-back Di’Shon Bernard. Ike Ugbo joined longer-term absentees, Akin Famewo and Olaf Kobacki, on the sidelines for the Pride Park trip.
North End, after three consecutive draws against Derby County, Stoke City and West Brom, will head into the Hillsborough encounter in 18th spot. PNE sit on 18 points, seven adrift of 12th placed Sheffield Wednesday. From the Owls down, though, Preston have lost the fewest games in the division.
