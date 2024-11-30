Impressive', 'Encouraging' - Preston North End player ratings vs West Brom with three 8/10s in draw

By George Hodgson
Published 30th Nov 2024, 17:52 BST
Updated 30th Nov 2024, 19:38 BST

Preston North End fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against West Brom on Saturday.

Karlan Grant fired the Baggies ahead after 13 minutes and the visitors were comfortable for most of the first half. But, the Lilywhites improved in the second and levelled the game 10 minutes into it, when Emil Riis picked out the bottom right corner from distance.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale...

Steady enough showing between the sticks. Saved from Dobbin in the first half. Grant lofted the ball over him for the opener and he perhaps went to ground a tad early, but the finish was impressive.

Steady enough showing between the sticks. Saved from Dobbin in the first half. Grant lofted the ball over him for the opener and he perhaps went to ground a tad early, but the finish was impressive. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Aggressive in a lot of his defending and showed confidence to push on and support attacking play. Managed the game pretty well after being booked.

Aggressive in a lot of his defending and showed confidence to push on and support attacking play. Managed the game pretty well after being booked. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Albion's pace caused him a few problems over the piece, but he kept going. Important tackle deep into injury time as West Brom threatened.

Albion's pace caused him a few problems over the piece, but he kept going. Important tackle deep into injury time as West Brom threatened. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Improved in the second half and put in some strong, well timed tackles. The Baggies had caused him some problems in the first.

Improved in the second half and put in some strong, well timed tackles. The Baggies had caused him some problems in the first. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

