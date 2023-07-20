Preston North End have been on the transfer front over recent weeks as they prepare for the start of the new season. The Lilywhites were in pre-season friendly on Wednesday night against Ipswich Town and were beaten 2-1.

They play Aberdeen this weekend at Deepdale. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Hull City bring in left-back

Hull City have signed left-back Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon. The 24-year-old, who is a former Portugal youth international, was on the books at Wolves from 2018 to 2022 and helped the Midlands gain promotion to the Premier League during his time in the Midlands. He spent last term on loan at Everton in the top flight.

Stoke City keen on attacker

Stoke City are interested in Bristol Rovers attacker Aaron Collins, according to BristolWorld. The former Wales youth international has been a key player for the Pirates over the past two years and they could face a battle to keep hold of him. He fired 16 goals in all competitions in the last campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday linked with new face

Sheffield Wednesday are being linked with a move for Sporting Gijon right-back Pol Valentin. Spanish news outlet La Nueva Espana claim the Owls are keen on luring the Spaniard over to Yorkshire this summer following the appointment of Mallorca-born Xisco Munoz. He only joined his current club 12 months ago from Fuenlabrada.

Leeds United want midfielder