Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe outlines plan for exciting attacking prospect

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile has stood out for Preston North End so far during pre-season. The 16-year-old was on the scoresheet in their most recent friendly against Ipswich Town.

The Lilywhites were beaten 2-1 at Deepdale but the teenager was able to shine once again. He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is someone who is looking to break into the first-team down the line in the Championship.

However, Preston boss Ryan Lowe has insisted that the club will be careful with him next season. They don’t want to throw him straight into the deep end with regular senior football and will do what is best for his development.

The manager has told club website: “We have to be careful with him because he’s a baby. We don’t want him to get hurt. I think there was a time where he’s trying to burst through two centre halves and I think the two of them are probably double the size of him and they just shrug him off.

“He’s still a baby and if he was to be tackled off someone of Bambo’s (Diaby) size it’d probably cause him some damage so we do have to be careful with him, but technically, his ability and his awareness is brilliant.

“If you give him a chance like that in the penalty box he scores. He probably could have had a hat-trick.”

Rodriguez-Gentile has enjoyed himself so far this summer and has said: “At this age especially I’m very happy to be with them (the first-team) because I’ll keep improving. Playing with more experienced players at Championship level is of course great experience and there’s a lot to learn, and I’m learning a lot as well.

“Training every day is definitely a new experience. It’s very different to what I was used to being at school. It was tough the first couple of weeks. As we get closer to the end of pre-season I feel like I’m improving and getting more stamina, improving with my football and I’m feeling great right now.”