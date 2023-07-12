Championship news: Swansea City, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town want new arrivals

Preston North End have had a busy past couple of days on the transfer front. They have signed two players in two days following the arrivals of Mads Frøkjær-Jensen and Duane Holmes.

The latter has arrived on a two-year deal from Huddersfield Town. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Swansea City and Birmingham City eye left-back

Swansea City and Birmingham City are both said to be keen on Werder Bremen left-back Lee Buchanan, according to a report by Football Insider. The 22-year-old, who is a former England youth international, rose up through the youth ranks at Derby County and only made the move over to Germany last year. However, he is now being linked with a return to England already.

Coventry City want defender

As per CoventryLive, Joel Latibeaudiere has emerged on Coventry City’s radar following his departure from Swansea at the end of the last campaign. The defender is weighing up his next move as a free agent and has a big decision to make on where to go next. He played 37 games in all competitions for the Swans last term.

Ipswich Town keen on defender

Ipswich Town are interested in Arsenal defender Auston Trusty after his loan stint at Birmingham. That’s according to the East Anglian Daily Times, who claim the 24-year-old has emerged on the Tractor Boys’ radar. They won the League One title under Kieran McKenna last season and are busy preparing for life back in the second tier.

Southampton land free agent