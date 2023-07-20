Preston North End head to Ashton Gate on Saturday 5th August to face Bristol City on the opening day of the Championship season. The Lilywhites have a few pre-season friendlies to get through first before then.

First up is a clash against Aberdeen at Deepdale. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Striker latest

Preston remain keen on bringing back striker Tom Cannon from Everton this summer if they can strike a deal to get him. The highly-rated youngster spent the second-half of the last campaign with the Lancashire outfit and was a hit. Lowe has provided this update on his situation, as per LancashireLive: “It’s not fair to speak about TC at the moment because he’s not our player. Everyone knows how we feel about TC and he knows, but ultimately he’s Everton’s player. When we are given the nod - if we are - to be able to do something then we’ll obviously look to do it.”

Former player lands new club

Daniel Johnson has been snapped up by Stoke City on a two-year deal following his departure from the Lilywhites at the end of last term. The midfielder has reunited with Alex Neil at the Bet365 Stadium. He has told their club website: “The gaffer has had a positive influence on my career and I know what he expects from his teams. I think, equally, he knows what I can deliver for him. It is a new challenge for me; one that has come at a good time in my career where I really believe I can showcase my best football in a Stoke City shirt.”

Left-back heading to another club