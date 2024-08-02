21 demolition jobs showing a changing Preston landscape, from Deepdale and flats to hospitals

By Jack Marshall , Iain Lynn
Published 24th Nov 2020, 16:44 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 12:32 BST

If you live in or around Preston, you'll be used to an ever changing landscape.

Sadly, as the wheels of progress change the county skyline forever, we have inevitably lost some familiar places.

Here are just a few of the moments that the diggers got to work...

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

The recent work ongoing at the Adelphi Roundabout in Preston

The Pavilion Stand at Deepdale was replaced by the 'Invincibles Pavilion' for the 2008–09 season

Preston's Moor Lane Flats were toppled in in 2011 after abseiling surveyors found the 40 year old buildings were unsafe

The demolition of Wesley Street Mill was torn down between 2013 and 2015

