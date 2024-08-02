Sadly, as the wheels of progress change the county skyline forever, we have inevitably lost some familiar places.

Here are just a few of the moments that the diggers got to work...

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

1 . The recent work ongoing at the Adelphi Roundabout in Preston Photo Sales

2 . The Pavilion Stand at Deepdale was replaced by the 'Invincibles Pavilion' for the 2008–09 season Photo Sales

3 . Preston's Moor Lane Flats were toppled in in 2011 after abseiling surveyors found the 40 year old buildings were unsafe Photo Sales

4 . The demolition of Wesley Street Mill was torn down between 2013 and 2015 Photo Sales