UCLan: 39 retro pictures of University of Central Lancashire graduation days from the early 2010s
Happy graduation day to all the UCLan students receiving their diplomas this week!
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST
To commemorate their wonderful academic achievements, we’ve decided to take a look back at another cohort of UCLan graduates 10 years on from their own special day. And so, without further ado, here are our best pictures of UCLan graduations from the early 2010s...
