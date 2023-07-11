News you can trust since 1886
UCLan: 39 retro pictures of University of Central Lancashire graduation days from the early 2010s

Happy graduation day to all the UCLan students receiving their diplomas this week!
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST

To commemorate their wonderful academic achievements, we’ve decided to take a look back at another cohort of UCLan graduates 10 years on from their own special day. And so, without further ado, here are our best pictures of UCLan graduations from the early 2010s...

Stuart Ripley

1. University of Central Lancashire graduation days gone by

Stuart Ripley Photo: Donna Clifford

Congratulations to Hayley Prescott from Winstanley who graduated from UCLAN with a degree (BA with hons) in Sociology.

2. University of Central Lancashire graduation days gone by

Congratulations to Hayley Prescott from Winstanley who graduated from UCLAN with a degree (BA with hons) in Sociology. Photo: submit

Nicola Gardener from Wesham graduates in BSc Hons Sustainable Energy at UCLan, she is pictured with Hisband, Kirk Robinson, children, Jarred Robinson, three and Keira Robinson, six months, Mother in Law Jean Robinson and Father in Law Bob Robinson

3. University of Central Lancashire graduation days gone by

Nicola Gardener from Wesham graduates in BSc Hons Sustainable Energy at UCLan, she is pictured with Hisband, Kirk Robinson, children, Jarred Robinson, three and Keira Robinson, six months, Mother in Law Jean Robinson and Father in Law Bob Robinson Photo: Donna Clifford

Gillian Pettitt from Chorley graduates in BA Hons Philosophy at UCLan

4. University of Central Lancashire graduation days gone by

Gillian Pettitt from Chorley graduates in BA Hons Philosophy at UCLan Photo: Donna Clifford

