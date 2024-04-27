Lancashire's 20 Wetherspoons pubs ranked from best to worst according to the public's Google reviews

JD Wetherspoons operates almost 900 pubs across the UK, including 20 in Lancashire, which are well known for their budget menus and often their inhabiting historic buildings.

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Apr 2024, 10:48 BST

The pub chain may have its detractors, but it has taken the British food and drink scene by storm.

And, while the popular chain pubs tend to share many similarities and welcome familiarities, reviewers on Google have given each Wetherspoons pub in Lancashire a rating out of five stars, assessing the food, drink, service, and atmosphere at each branch across Lancashire.

See how your favourite Wetherspoons pub stacks up in this list of 20, ranked from best to worst...

1. The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool - Average rating of 4.3 from 10,505 Google reviews.

2. The Jolly Tars, Cleveleys - Average rating of 4.3 from 2,754 Google reviews.

3. The Poulton Elk, Poulton-le-Fylde - Average rating of 4.3 from 2,442 Google reviews.

4. The Wallace Hartley, Colne - Average rating of 4.2 from 2,151 Google reviews.

