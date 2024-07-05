I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Jul 2024, 14:22 BST

Here’s a chance to catch a glimpse of Preston as it was some four decades in the past.

Here are a few of our very best pictures from our archive from those heady years back in the early 1980s.

Spot any familiar faces or sights?

1. Civic heads occasionally blow their own trumpets. But the Mayor of Preston, Coun Ted Butcher, has blown his in a good cause. He sounded the opening of a jumble sale at Roper Hall, Preston, in aid of the Preston Trumpet and Drum Corps. The Mayor and Mayoress are pictured (centre) with members of the "Green Rebels" at the official opening

National World

2. Retro Feature Right to work marchers in Preston. 14th October 1981

National World

3. A tiny Preston school has won a reprieve in its fight to survive. Christ Church Infants School, on Fitzroy Street, due to close under the old Tory county administration, has had the threat lifted - for the time being. Pictured: Mrs Heather Blunt headmistress of Christ Church Infants School watches as the children jump for joy after the news of the school's survival

National World

4. Lines learnt, voices pitched, costumes made and props crafted - all that remains is for the curtain to go up on Preston St Augustine's youth club's annual panto. This year, it's the youngsters' version of Jack and the Beanstalk.

National World

