News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze

43 amazing retro pictures of Preston proms, including Penwortham Girls High School and Our Lady's Catholic High

Prom is an exciting time for one and all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:09 BST

Emblematic of the end of the school year, prom is all about getting dressed up, spending an evening with friends, and celebrating the onset of summer. And what could be better than all those things, so here we take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston proms from the early 2010s...

Also, check out some of our other retro pieces…

UCLan: 39 retro pictures of University of Central Lancashire graduation days from the early 2010s

19 retro pictures of Preston clubs in 1984, from Preston Harriers and musical comedy to boxing clubs and school sports teams

31 historic retro pictures of Leyland in the 1980s, from schools and pet shows to karate and local theatre

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

1. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

2. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

3. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

4. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
Related topics:PrestonLeylandUCLan