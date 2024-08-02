16 bass-pumping retro pics of Preston party people at club nights at the beloved Tokyo Jo's back in the day

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 11:34 BST

Famous for its sticky floors and less than salubrious-smelling toilets, Tokyo Jo’s was a Preston institution.

At the heart of the Preston clubbing scene for many a teenager over the years, the establishment has played host to many a story for countless locals, so take a trip down memory lane…

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

21 best pubs and bars in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble to enjoy a beer in the sunshine

39 retro pictures of Preston high street back in the day, including long lost old school shops

The 17 oldest businesses or companies in Preston which are still open and trading to this day

37 retro pics of party people at the incredible 2019 Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's reunion party

I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades

Tokyo Jo's

1. Tokyo Jo's

Tokyo Jo's Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Tokyo Jo's

2. Tokyo Jo's

Tokyo Jo's Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Tokyo Jo's

3. Tokyo Jo's

Tokyo Jo's Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Tokyo Jo's

4. Tokyo Jo's

Tokyo Jo's Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonChorley