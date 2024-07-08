Watch the moment lead singer from James Tim Booth crowdsurfs at Lytham Festival
This is the moment the lead singer of Rock band James surfed the crowd at Lytham Festival.
Tim Booth joined the crowd during his performance on the final night on the popular Lancashire festival.
Dressed in a cream coat the singer can be seen climbing onto the shoulders of fans while belting out his hits.
He had to be helped to keep his balance by fellow fans before dismounting and making his way back to the stage.
Lytham Festival has been another huge success with amost 25,000 people a night turning out to enjoy live music from the likes of Shania Twain, Rag ‘n’ Bone man, The Courtneers, The Lightning Seeds, Madness and James.
