17 pics of a sensational Saturday at Lytham Festival featuring Rick Astley, Madness & The Lightning Seeds

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Jul 2024, 14:04 BST

Couldn’t make Saturday at Lytham Festival or simply wish to spot yourself in the crowd? We’ve got you covered with this picture gallery from the day...

Saturday at Lancashire’s TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival kicked off with a set by the legendary Lightning Seeds, who warmed up football fans with a live performance of the anthemic Three Lions.

A capacity 25,000 crowd, featuring boxer Ricky Hatton and his partner TV star Claire Sweeney, then witnessed England’s quarter final Euro victory on the largest screening of the game in Lancashire.

Following the victory, pop icon Rick Astley performed an hour long hit filled set followed by headliners and ultimate nutty boys Madness.

Take a look at 17 pictures from the day below:

Featuring the stars on stage, the stars in the crowd and of course the lovely people of Lancashire

Featuring the stars on stage, the stars in the crowd and of course the lovely people of Lancashire

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton pictured at Lytham Festival

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton pictured at Lytham Festival

The Lightning Seeds kicked the day off before the England game

The Lightning Seeds kicked the day off before the England game

Lead singer Ian Broudie

Lead singer Ian Broudie

