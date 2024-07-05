From Shania Twain to Rag'n'Bone Man, the second night of Lytham Festival went down a blast, with music fans from across the North West wowed by the musical performances on show.

With the likes of ex-footballer and now Fleetwood Town manager Charlie Adam, Shameless and Emmerdale actor Rebecca Ryan and her brother Charlie, and influencer Charlotte Dawson all in attendance, Lytham Festival was a complete triumph.

Here are a few of our best pictures from the evening...

Shania Twain fans at Lytham Festival

