125 pictures of party people at Lytham Festival as Shania Twain and Rag'n'Bone Man take to the stage

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Jul 2024, 13:19 BST

With a number of celebrities in the crowd, the second night of Lytham Festival went down a storm as a host of hit performers took to the stage.

From Shania Twain to Rag'n'Bone Man, the second night of Lytham Festival went down a blast, with music fans from across the North West wowed by the musical performances on show.

READ MORE: Shania Twain invites 81-year-old St Annes superfan on stage at Lytham Festival & dedicates song to him

With the likes of ex-footballer and now Fleetwood Town manager Charlie Adam, Shameless and Emmerdale actor Rebecca Ryan and her brother Charlie, and influencer Charlotte Dawson all in attendance, Lytham Festival was a complete triumph.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

Here are a few of our best pictures from the evening...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Fancy some retro? Check out some of our recent pieces...

Preston's roughest pubs, clubs, and bars from down the years according to you

87 throwback retro pics of Preston and South Ribble schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

39 never before seen historic archive pictures of retro Preston life, people, and sights back in 1949

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham

1. Shania Twain fans at Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival

Photo Sales

2. Shania Twain fans at Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival

Photo Sales

3. Shania Twain fans at Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival

Photo Sales

4. Shania Twain fans at Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 32
Next Page
Related topics:Rebecca RyanRag'n'Bone ManPrestonCharlie AdamNorth WestCharlotte DawsonEmmerdaleFleetwood TownLancashirePeopleSchoolsPubsSouth RibbleBarsMusic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.