Lightning Seeds delight fans with Three Lions at Lytham Festival as England take on Switzerland in Euro 2024
Festivalgoers in Lytham sang along with the Lightnings Seeds’ 1996 hit Three Lions moments before England took on Switzerland in Euro 2024.
The atmosphere was electric as football fans combined their love of the game with their love of music.
As the song got underway large inflatable footballs were thrown into the crowd.
The crowd didn’t miss a word as they sung along to the hit original recorded for Euro 1996 and featured Frank Skinner.
The running order of tonight’s Lytham Festival was tweaked at the eleventh hour when Emgland’s next fixture was announced.
Orgainsers of Lytham Festival Cuffe and Taylor decided to open the festival early and are showing the game on the big screen for fans so they didn’t have to choose between watching the match and the festival.
The song clearly brought fans hope - here’s homing they Three Lions can really bring it home!
