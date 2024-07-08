Last night, British music legends James provided a spell-binding finale to an incredible five days of TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2024.
Accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra and the Manchester Inspirational Voices Gospel Choir, James were supported by superstar collaborator and sensational solo artist Johnny Marr, and fellow Manchester indie outfit Inspiral Carpets.
Take a look at 35 photos from the fabulous finale below:
1 / 9
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.