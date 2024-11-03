Emergency crews are still working at the scene of an expected gas explosion in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency crews are still working at the scene of an expected gas explosion in Preston.

Residents on the same block as the damaged house in Gillett Street are still evacuated from their homes while safety checks are underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency crews in Gillett Street, Preston checking the safety of properties after a suspected gas explosion | nw

Extensive damage can be seen to the end terrace house which had the top window clearly blown out.

The incident happened around 10.35pm on Saturday.

Emergency crews in Gillett Street, Preston checking the safety of properties after a suspected gas explosion | nw

One man suffered burn injuries in the explosion and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has yet to be discharged.

Emergency crews in Gillert Street, preston checking the safety of properties after a suspected gas explosion | nw

Fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, and Fulwood, along with the Urban Search and Rescue Team attended the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A joint investigation will be launched in due course with our colleagues from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led to the suspected gas explosion.”

Anyone with information that may help the investigation should call 101, quoting log number 1500 of November 2.