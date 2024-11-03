Residents living in a quiet Preston street struck by a suspected gas explosion said the noise was so loud they thought it was ‘earthquake’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency crews were called to Gillett Street shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday to reports of a huge bang.

An end terrace property had its windows blown out and floors damaged, while the force of the blast saw others see pictures fall from the walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man suffered burns and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has yet to be discharged.

All homes in the terrace block have been evacuated while safety checks are made.

Emergency crews in Gillett Street, Preston checking the safety of properties after a suspected gas explosion | nw

A woman who lives directly behind the property said: “I heard the explosion and the house shook.

“I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was an earthquake at first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ran out of the house and everyone was hanging out of their windows to see what was going on. We could smell gas.

“We’ve been allowed back into the house but we can’t go into the back rooms. We also can’t use the gas.

“We have a window in the back garden that was blown out and our trampoline was broken. I can’t imagine how loud it was for the neighbours.”

Emergency crews in Gillett Street, Preston checking the safety of properties after a suspected gas explosion | nw

A cordon is in place on the road while crews work to establish whether the area is safe to return to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man who lives on neighbouring Curwen Street said: “I saw a massive flash and heard a huge bang.

“Our whole house shook from the force. I ran outside and called 999.

“We were evacuated until about 3.30am. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Emergency crews in Gillett Street, Preston checking the safety of properties after a suspected gas explosion | nw

Many residents said the force of the blast was ‘incredible’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man who lives directly behind said: “All of my pictures on the wall in the back room fell off and all of our power went out.

“The force was incredible.

“We were told to leave the property so we’ve been outside for a long time. We can go back in now but we’re not sure if we can stay yet all day.”