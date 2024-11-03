A suspected gas explosion caused “significant damage” to a house in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called by the fire services to a report of a gas explosion at an address on Gillett Street at around 10.35pm on Saturday.

Fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, and Fulwood, along with the Urban Search and Rescue Team attended the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency crews at the scene of a gas explosion in Preston | nw

One man suffered burn injuries in the explosion - which caused “significant damage” to the house - and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has yet to be discharged.

A small number of surrounding properties were also evacuated as emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A joint investigation will be launched in due course with our colleagues from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led to the suspected gas explosion.”

Anyone with information that may help the investigation should call 101, quoting log number 1500 of November 2.