Suspected gas explosion causes 'significant damage' to house in Preston as properties evacuated
Police were called by the fire services to a report of a gas explosion at an address on Gillett Street at around 10.35pm on Saturday.
Fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, and Fulwood, along with the Urban Search and Rescue Team attended the scene.
One man suffered burn injuries in the explosion - which caused “significant damage” to the house - and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has yet to be discharged.
A small number of surrounding properties were also evacuated as emergency services worked at the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A joint investigation will be launched in due course with our colleagues from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led to the suspected gas explosion.”
Anyone with information that may help the investigation should call 101, quoting log number 1500 of November 2.