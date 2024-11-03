Suspected gas explosion causes 'significant damage' to house in Preston as properties evacuated

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 12:56 BST
A suspected gas explosion caused “significant damage” to a house in Preston.

Police were called by the fire services to a report of a gas explosion at an address on Gillett Street at around 10.35pm on Saturday.

Fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, and Fulwood, along with the Urban Search and Rescue Team attended the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency crews at the scene of a gas explosion in Prestonplaceholder image
Emergency crews at the scene of a gas explosion in Preston | nw

One man suffered burn injuries in the explosion - which caused “significant damage” to the house - and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has yet to be discharged.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A small number of surrounding properties were also evacuated as emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A joint investigation will be launched in due course with our colleagues from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led to the suspected gas explosion.”

Anyone with information that may help the investigation should call 101, quoting log number 1500 of November 2.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePrestonFire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice