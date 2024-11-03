Breaking news reporter Sean Gleaves has been on the scene of a serious incident in Gillett Street.

His pictures show the devastating damage caused by what emergency services believe was a ‘suspected gas explosion’.

Police on the scene said crews are working to check the safety of the buildings and of the mains gas supply to the block of terraced homes.

The incident happened around 10.35pm on Saturday.

One man suffered burn injuries in the explosion and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has yet to be discharged.

Fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, and Fulwood, along with the Urban Search and Rescue Team attended the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A joint investigation will be launched in due course with our colleagues from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led to the suspected gas explosion.”

Anyone with information that may help the investigation should call 101, quoting log number 1500 of November 2.

