These are 10 of the top read stories on our site this week.
The tragic story of Preston student who became ‘overwhelmed’ by maths A-level and eventually took his own life. A woman in her 60s died in hospital after her car crashes into telegraph post in Chorley. Preston's Easter egg rolling event at Avenham Park in pictures. This is one of Lancashire's hidden gems - perfect for a spring walk with your dog Preston nursing home resident died on floor after alarm failed to alert staff Smith Street in Bamber Bridge cordoned off by police after man reportedly 'threatened with knife' Preston man in intensive care with head injury after altercation at Bull & Royal pub Video shows Preston drugs raids in action as police arrest two suspected dealers Inside look at Preston's Geek Retreat gaming cafe and store, an exciting new addition to Friargate Latest planning applications to be approved or rejected in South Ribble include the removal of trees for a redeveloped Tesco site in Penwortham