A Ford Focus collided with a telegraph post in Talbot Drive, Euxton, at around 8.25am on Tuesday (April 19).

The driver, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died a short time later.

Police confirmed her death was not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

A woman has died in hospital following a crash in Talbot Drive, Euxton. (Credit: Google)