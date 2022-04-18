Photo Neil Cross; The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston

Preston's Easter egg rolling event at Avenham Park in pictures

Today (April 18), hundreds of Prestonians gathered on Avenham and Miller Park in Preston for the annual Easter Monday egg rolling event.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 18th April 2022, 4:18 pm

This was the first time in two years that the tradition could be held due to the pandemic, but it looks like it was the biggest one yet.

Locals young and old took part in the hourly egg rolls down the hill, whilst other activities included Easter bonnet making workshops followed by a competition, live performances, and plenty of food and drink stalls.

Take a look at some of the images from the day below:

1. The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston

Photo Neil Cross; The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston

Photo Neil Cross; The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

3. The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston

Photo Neil Cross; The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

4. The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston

Photo Neil Cross; The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Preston
Next Page
Page 1 of 4