This was the first time in two years that the tradition could be held due to the pandemic, but it looks like it was the biggest one yet.

Locals young and old took part in the hourly egg rolls down the hill, whilst other activities included Easter bonnet making workshops followed by a competition, live performances, and plenty of food and drink stalls.

Take a look at some of the images from the day below:

1. The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston Photo Neil Cross; The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2. The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston Photo Neil Cross; The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3. The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston Photo Neil Cross; The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4. The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston Photo Neil Cross; The traditional egg rolling in Avenham Park, Preston Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales