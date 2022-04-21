Preston man in intensive care with head injury after altercation at Bull & Royal pub

Police and ambulance crews were called to the pub in Church Street at around 5.30pm on Saturday (April 16) after reports of an assault outside the entrance.

During the altercation, the man suffered a head injury and was cared for by a group of off-duty nurses before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital by ambulance.

He remains in Royal Preston Hospital’s intensive care unit and police enquiries are ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury outside the Bull & Royal pub in Church Street, Preston on Saturday (April 16)

A police spokesman said: “We were called on Saturday (April 16) to a report of an assault in Church Street, Preston.

“A man aged in his 60s had suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”