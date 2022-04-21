South Ribble Borough Council has approved at least nine proposals in the past seven days.

They include extensions to properties in Lostock Hall, Longton, Much Hoole and Hoghton, as well as the building of six detached dwellings in Moss Side, Leyland.

At least two of the proposals have been rejected. These are to create an outbuilding to a home in Walmer Bridge and an extension to a Longton residence.

Tesco Stores have also withdrawn their application for the removal of trees at their Penwortham site.

Here are more details about the council’s decisions regarding the latest applications.

1. The Caption Centre External alterations to retail unit 7 in The Caption Centre, Capitol Way, Walton-Le-Dale have been approved. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Rose Dene South Ribble Borough Council say prior approval is not needed for a single storey rear extension to Rose Dene in Coote Lane, Lostock Hall. The proposed length is 4m, height is 3.7m and height to eaves is 2.35m. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Dob Lane Walmer Bridge.jpg A retrospective application for the erection of a domestic outbuilding to Lynbrook in Dob Lane, Walmer Bridge, has been rejected. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Manor Lane, Penwortham.jpg Approval with conditions has been given to change the use of the ground floor residential flat at 47B Manor Lane in Penwortham into a photographic studio with associated sales (Sui Generis), together with external alterations. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales