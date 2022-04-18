Smith Street in Bamber Bridge cordoned off by police after man reportedly 'threatened with knife'
A man was reportedly threatened with a knife in Bamber Bridge, according to residents.
By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:48 pm
A section of Smith Street was reportedly taped off by the police following an incident on Monday afternoon (April 18).
Residents took to social media following the closure, with some reporting a man had been threatened with a knife.
One person wrote: “I was putting my grandsons in the car when it happened.
“One man pulled a knife out on another.”
Another said: “My mum lives on Smith Street.
“A man ran past her shouting to call the police because someone had pulled a knife out on him.”
Other residents said the police were searching the area behind William Hill.
Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.