Smith Street in Bamber Bridge cordoned off by police after man reportedly 'threatened with knife'

A section of Smith Street was reportedly taped off by the police following an incident on Monday afternoon (April 18).

Residents took to social media following the closure, with some reporting a man had been threatened with a knife.

One person wrote: “I was putting my grandsons in the car when it happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was reportedly threatened with a knife in Smith Street, Bamber Bridge. (Credit: Google)

“One man pulled a knife out on another.”

Another said: “My mum lives on Smith Street.

“A man ran past her shouting to call the police because someone had pulled a knife out on him.”

Other residents said the police were searching the area behind William Hill.