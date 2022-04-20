Video shows Preston drugs raids in action as police arrest two suspected dealers

The two men – aged 49 and 56 – were arrested after Lancashire Police carried out raids across the city as it cracks down on drug-related crime.

This morning, as part of its drugs-busting Operation Vanquish, the force swooped on homes and executed a series of warrants.

You can watch footage of the raids in our video player

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Fishwick Parade, off New Hall Lane, officers battered down a door and arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of dealing class A drugs.

Another raid saw officers force their way into a home in Ashmoor Street, near the UCLan campus, where a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

Cash and drugs were seized at both addresses and the suspects were taken into custody where they remain at this time.

A police spokesman said: “This week, we continue to take the fight to criminals as part of #OpVanquish.

Police executed warrants at a number of homes in Preston today as part of its drugs-busting Operation Vanquish

“Today we have arrested a number of people for suspected drug offences. Officers not only carried out arrests during these warrants but also seized cash, drugs and various other property, all of which has been designed to disrupt and deter criminal activity and keep our communities safe.

“And it doesn't stop there - we'll be carrying out further warrants over the rest of the week to keep our communities safe.

"We are focusing our efforts on tackling the issues of most concern to our local communities and taking the fight directly to crime’s door.”

A man being arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after a raid in Preston today (Wednesday, April 20)