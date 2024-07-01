‘Potential witness’ sought by Lancashire Police after two 'grenade-type devices' found in Fulwood
Two “grenade-type devices” were found close to an address on Watling Street Road at around 12.25pm on Tuesday.
Residents were subsequently evacuated from their homes and a cordon was established as a precaution.
The force said one was found to be a viable explosive device and the other was not.
Officers later released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to make it clear that he is being treated solely as a witness, is not in any trouble with us, and we do not believe he had any involvement in the incident at this time.
“Our dedicated inquiry team continue to investigate the incident, and are asking you, the public, to check any dashcam, CCTV and mobile phone footage to see if they captured anything in the conservation area around Watling Street Road between midnight and 12:30am on Tuesday, 18th June.
“They are now also asking you to look at the below still, and to contact us if you recognise the witness in it. We know that this isn’t of the highest quality, but we are hoping that someone may be able to recognise the person in it.”
The force said they believed this was an isolated incident and that it was not linked to any other investigations.
They added that they did not believe there was any further risk to the general public.
“We want to reiterate that the man in the below image is being treated as a witness, and we do not believe he has any involvement in the incident, however, it is really important that we speak to him,” the spokesman added.
If you saw anything unusual, or have any information which may assist police, call 101 quoting log number 0556 of June 18.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.