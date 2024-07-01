Lancashire Police make undercover drugs arrests in Preston pubs, clubs and bars during England Euros match
Preston Task Force carried out the plain-clothed operation around the city’s pubs and clubs in a bid to tackle drug use and crack down on substances that could be used for spiking.
A number of people were arrested, including one man who allegedly tried to sell Class A drugs to undercover officers.
“The man approached four plain clothed officers and offered to sell them drugs,” said a spokesperson for Lancashire Police.
“Following a search, drugs were found resulting in an arrest. Rasheed Rekawt, 21, of Gordon Street, Preston has since been charged with supplying a Class A drug. He was released on bail and will appear in court next month.”
Another man was heard calling his dealer whilst stood next to a plain clothed officer. When they met up less than five minutes later, they were quickly surrounded by the undercover task force.
The pair were searched and a stash of Class A drugs was found resulting in both men being arrested.
Officers were also among the crowds when they spotted a man showing another male a weapon in his waist band. He was stopped and arrested for carrying a knife in a public place.
Luke Roberts, 27, of Tulketh Road, Preston has since been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place. He was remanded into custody and appeared in court this morning.
Police dog Zola joined plain clothed and uniformed officers on patrol, with the canine cop wandering through pubs and bars sniffing for drugs.
“Various substances were seized from a number of customers,” said a Lancashire Police spokesperson.
Sergeant David Hargreaves, of Preston Task Force, added: “These operations are a proactive approach to targeting numerous aspects relating to drugs and organised crime in our city’s night time economy and the message is clear: you never know when you’re in the presence of a plain-clothed police officer.
“While we are actively pursuing and disrupting organised crime groups, we want people who take recreational drugs to know the risks of doing so and the impact it can have on themselves, the licensed premises and the community.”