Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Undercover police made a number of arrests while on patrol in Preston at the weekend.

Preston Task Force carried out the plain-clothed operation around the city’s pubs and clubs in a bid to tackle drug use and crack down on substances that could be used for spiking.

A number of people were arrested, including one man who allegedly tried to sell Class A drugs to undercover officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The man approached four plain clothed officers and offered to sell them drugs,” said a spokesperson for Lancashire Police.

“Following a search, drugs were found resulting in an arrest. Rasheed Rekawt, 21, of Gordon Street, Preston has since been charged with supplying a Class A drug. He was released on bail and will appear in court next month.”

Lancashire Police carried out a plain-clothed operation in Preston's pubs and clubs at the weekend | LEP

Another man was heard calling his dealer whilst stood next to a plain clothed officer. When they met up less than five minutes later, they were quickly surrounded by the undercover task force.

The pair were searched and a stash of Class A drugs was found resulting in both men being arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were also among the crowds when they spotted a man showing another male a weapon in his waist band. He was stopped and arrested for carrying a knife in a public place.

Luke Roberts, 27, of Tulketh Road, Preston has since been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place. He was remanded into custody and appeared in court this morning.

Police dog Zola joined plain clothed and uniformed officers on patrol, with the canine cop wandering through pubs and bars sniffing for drugs.

Police dog Zola joined plain clothed and uniformed officers on patrol, with the canine cop wandering through pubs and bars sniffing for drugs | LEP

“Various substances were seized from a number of customers,” said a Lancashire Police spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant David Hargreaves, of Preston Task Force, added: “These operations are a proactive approach to targeting numerous aspects relating to drugs and organised crime in our city’s night time economy and the message is clear: you never know when you’re in the presence of a plain-clothed police officer.