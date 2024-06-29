Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 57-year-old man has been found dead in his home after a possible altercation in a pub beer garden.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after officers were called to an address in Hollinshead Street, Chorley, to a report of a sudden death.

Paul Ainscough, 57, was found at the address on Monday at 4.09pm.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “As part of our enquiries into Mr Ainscough’s death, we want to speak to people who were at the Stag pub, Worden Lane, Leyland, last Saturday (22nd June) between around 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

“We believe he was involved in an incident in the pub’s beer garden, and he might have been pushed over during it. Mr Ainscough was believed to have been wearing a bucket hat at the time.

“If you were in the pub or its beer garden and witnessed the incident, we urge you to get in touch.

“Please contact 101, quoting log 0893 of 24th June 2024.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with this incident initially on suspicion of a section 18 assault but has since been released on bail.

Officers said while they have made an arrest, their investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing.