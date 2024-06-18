Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A “suspicious package” was found outside a property in Fulwood.

Police said the package was found on Watling Street Road on Tuesday.

A cordon was subsequently put in place and residents were diverted away from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A “suspicious package” was found outside a property on Watling Street Road in Fulwood (Credit: Neil Cross) | Neil Cross

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) colleagues are on their way and we would ask that people avoid the area as a precaution.

“We will update you when we can.”

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.