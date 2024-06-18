Breaking
Police cordon put in place on Watling Street Road in Fulwood after ‘suspicious package’ found
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A “suspicious package” was found outside a property in Fulwood.
Police said the package was found on Watling Street Road on Tuesday.
A cordon was subsequently put in place and residents were diverted away from the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) colleagues are on their way and we would ask that people avoid the area as a precaution.
“We will update you when we can.”
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.
More to follow...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.