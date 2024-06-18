Breaking

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:22 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 17:00 BST
A “suspicious package” was found outside a property in Fulwood.

Police said the package was found on Watling Street Road on Tuesday.

A cordon was subsequently put in place and residents were diverted away from the scene.

A "suspicious package" was found outside a property on Watling Street Road in Fulwood (Credit: Neil Cross)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) colleagues are on their way and we would ask that people avoid the area as a precaution.

“We will update you when we can.”

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

More to follow...

