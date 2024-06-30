Armed officers from Lancashire Police swoop on Knott End after residents spot man carrying a gun
Armed officers were called to a Lancashire village after residents reported seeing a man carrying a firearm.
Lancashire Police were called to the Esplanade, Knott End at 7.52pm on Friday.
A police spokesman said:” Officers, some of them armed, attended. They arrested a man and recovered what is believed to be a BB gun. “An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and is currently in custody.”