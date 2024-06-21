Police issue update on hunt for bomber who planted two grenade-type devices in Watling Street Road, Fulwood
In a statement released this evening, officers said at this stage they “believe this was an isolated incident” and the incident was not related “to any ongoing investigations.”
The reassurance comes as families living in Watling Street Road told the Lancashire Post they were living in fear.
One resident said they had stopped their children playing out in the street over fears something bad could happen.
Police were called to a property in Watling Street Road at around 12.25pm on Tuesday to a report that the devices had been found close to an address.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called, a cordon established, and a number of properties were evacuated.
A successful controlled explosion of one of the devices was carried out by the EOD at the scene, with the other device removed to a second location and a further controlled explosion taking place there.
One of the items was found to be a viable explosive device, the other was not a viable explosive device.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Our dedicated inquiry team are continuing to investigate the incident and are now asking the public to check any dashcam, CCTV and mobile phone footage to see if they captured anything in the conservation area around Watling Street Road between midnight and 12.30am on Tuesday.
“You will continue to see an increased police presence in the area over the weekend and if you have any information or concerns, please feel free to approach us.
“We believe this was an isolated incident and at this stage we do not believe it is linked to any other investigations and we do not believe there is a risk to the general public.
“If you saw anything unusual in the area yesterday, or have information which could assist our investigation, please report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk or call 101. Quote log 0556 of 18th June 2024.”