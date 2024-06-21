Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating the planting of two grenade-type devices in a residential street in Fulwood have sought to reassure the public as they appeal for help to catch those responsible.

In a statement released this evening, officers said at this stage they “believe this was an isolated incident” and the incident was not related “to any ongoing investigations.”

The reassurance comes as families living in Watling Street Road told the Lancashire Post they were living in fear.

One resident said they had stopped their children playing out in the street over fears something bad could happen.

Police were called to a property in Watling Street Road at around 12.25pm on Tuesday to a report that the devices had been found close to an address.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called, a cordon established, and a number of properties were evacuated.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) colleagues are on their way and we would ask that people avoid the area as a precaution." | Neil Cross

A successful controlled explosion of one of the devices was carried out by the EOD at the scene, with the other device removed to a second location and a further controlled explosion taking place there.

One of the items was found to be a viable explosive device, the other was not a viable explosive device.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Our dedicated inquiry team are continuing to investigate the incident and are now asking the public to check any dashcam, CCTV and mobile phone footage to see if they captured anything in the conservation area around Watling Street Road between midnight and 12.30am on Tuesday.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived on the scene at around 2.30pm (Credit: Neil Cross) | Neil Cross

“You will continue to see an increased police presence in the area over the weekend and if you have any information or concerns, please feel free to approach us.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and at this stage we do not believe it is linked to any other investigations and we do not believe there is a risk to the general public.

