Two ‘grenade-type devices’ found in Fulwood destroyed in controlled explosions by bomb squad
Two suspicious objects were found close to an address on Watling Street Road at around 12.25pm on Tuesday.
Officers said they believed the objects were “grenade-type devices” and called the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to the area.
Residents were subsequently evacuated from their homes and a cordon was established as a precaution.
The bomb squad carried out a successful controlled explosion of one of the objects at the scene.
The second object was removed to a second location where a further controlled explosion took place.
The cordon was lifted at approximately 6.15pm.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We understand the impact this incident has had on residents and want to thank them for their patience and understanding while emergency services helped bring the matter to a safe conclusion.
“An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway.”
The bomb squad arrived on the scene at around 2.30pm and were spotted searching nearby gardens with sniffer dogs.
The road was closed from Duchy Avenue down to Fulwood Hall Lane, with traffic said to be “chaotic” as motorists attempted to divert away from the area.
Ozzi Singh Potiwal, a resident who lives nearby, said he was told the package was found in the back garden of a property.
“At first we were told it was a Second World War bomb, so we thought someone must have found it while doing some renovations,” he said.
“But then we heard it was a suspicious package that someone had left there. The bomb squad is here to do a controlled explosion.
“I’m okay as I live on the next block so I just missed the barrier, so people are coming to my house to use the bathroom.”
If you saw anything unusual, or have any information which may assist police, call 101 quoting log number 0556 of June 18.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.