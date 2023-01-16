Daniel Godkin, 32, of no fixed address, was reminded in custody until a pre-trial hearing on February 13 at Preston Crown Court. He arrived in the dock wearing a grey sweatshirt and sport long hair, he spoke only to confirm his name and address, with the brief hearing lasting no more than 10 minutes. No application for bail.

He was charged with with escaping from lawful custody, engaging in sexual communication with a child and attempting to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child aged 13-15. He was later led from the court by court guards and taken to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Godkin’s escape across the River Ribble

Daniel Godkin is led away from Preston Magistrates Court after being remanded in custody. He was arrested after a man escaped from police custody and jumped into the River Ribble

Magistrates heard brief details of Godkin’s alleged escape from police custody on Friday (January 13) which is said to have culminated in him jumping into the icy waters of the river Ribble. It is believed officers saw Godkin’s emerge onto the opposite bank of the river before continuing his escape bid. He was later found, the court was told, hiding in a wheely bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened to Daniel Godkin, the man who ‘jumped into the River Ribble’?

Emergency services were called to riverside near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road after Godkin leaped into the freezing water at around 7am. The fire service launched its rescue boat and searched the Ribble whilst the police helicopter was also deployed to find him. There were fears for his safety after he jumped into the river before dawn. Emergency services were pictured searching area for several hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Fire and Rescue service at the scene, as emergency services were called to riverside near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road

What did police say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “At shortly before 7am today (Friday, January 13) we attended an address on Edward Street in Walton-le-Dale to make enquiries in connection with an ongoing investigation. Following their arrival, a man made off from officers and jumped into the nearby River Ribble.

“A search involving police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service was carried ou"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Godkin was leapt into the water close to Ashbridge Nursery but, during the search, police did not reveal the nature of the offences he was wanted in connection with.