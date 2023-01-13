Pictures from the scene as police and fire crews search River Ribble for wanted man
Emergency services are searching for a man who is believed to have jumped into the River Ribble to escape police this morning (Friday, January 13).
By Matthew Calderbank
5 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:19am
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road at around 9am.
The fire service has launched its rescue boat and is searching the river and the police helicopter has been deployed.
There are fears for the man’s welfare due to the Ribble's strong current and cold temperatures.
These are the scenes as the search continues...
