Pictures from the scene as police and fire crews search River Ribble for wanted man

Emergency services are searching for a man who is believed to have jumped into the River Ribble to escape police this morning (Friday, January 13).

By Matthew Calderbank
5 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:19am

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road at around 9am.

The fire service has launched its rescue boat and is searching the river and the police helicopter has been deployed.

There are fears for the man’s welfare due to the Ribble's strong current and cold temperatures.

These are the scenes as the search continues...

1. River Ribble search

The fire service launched its rescue boat to search the River Ribble

Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. River Ribble search

There are fears for the man’s welfare due to the strong current and cold temperatures in the Ribble

Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. River Ribble search

Police, fire and ambulance crews are conducting the search from the the riverside near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. River Ribble search

Fire crews parked at Ashbridge Nursery in London Road to assist with the river search

Photo: Michelle Adamson

