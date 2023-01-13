Police name Preston man who jumped into River Ribble to escape officers

Emergency services were called to riverside near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road after 30-year-old Daniel Godkin leaped into the freezing water at around 7am.

The fire service launched its rescue boat and searched the Ribble whilst the police helicopter was also deployed to find him.

There were fears for his safety after he jumped into the river before dawn, but police believe he might have swam across to the other side and made his escape.

Police are trying to find Daniel Godkin, 30, after he made off from officers and jumped into the River Ribble in Preston this morning (Friday, January 13)

He remains missing.

Lancashire Police said it cannot reveal what Godkin is wanted for at this stage and has not said whether the 30-year-old is considered a risk to the public.

What have police said?

A police spokesman said: “At shortly before 7am today (Friday, January 13) we attended an address on Edward Street in Walton-le-Dale to make enquiries in connection with an ongoing investigation.

“Following their arrival, a man made off from officers and jumped into the nearby River Ribble.

“A search involving police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service was carried out but at this time the man remains missing.”

“Enquiries are now ongoing to try and find Daniel Godkin, 30, (pictured) and anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should call police on 999 quoting log 0188 of January 13.”