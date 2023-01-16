20 of the best fan photos from Preston North End's defeat to Norwich City
Preston North End sunk without a trace on Saturday as they were beaten 4-0 by Norwich City at Deepdale.
By Tom Sandells
28 minutes ago
Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell scored two goals each in a poor display from the home side, seeing them booed by the home support on several occasions.
Still, there were over 15,500 fans inside Deepdale for the visit of David Wagner’s side and these are our best pictures from the day...
Page 1 of 5