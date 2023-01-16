News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End fans watch the second half action

20 of the best fan photos from Preston North End's defeat to Norwich City

Preston North End sunk without a trace on Saturday as they were beaten 4-0 by Norwich City at Deepdale.

By Tom Sandells
28 minutes ago

Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell scored two goals each in a poor display from the home side, seeing them booed by the home support on several occasions.

Still, there were over 15,500 fans inside Deepdale for the visit of David Wagner’s side and these are our best pictures from the day...

1. 2

Preston North End fans make an early second half exit

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

2. 3

Preston North End fans watch the second half action

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

3. 4

Preston North End fans watch the second half action

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

4. 6

Preston North End fans watch the second half action

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

