Preston man Daniel Godkin who jumped into River Ribble charged with sexual grooming offences
A man who jumped into the River Ribble to escape police was accused of sexually grooming a child.
By Matthew Calderbank
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 11:46am
Daniel Godkin, 32, of Walton le Dale, has been charged and is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, January 16).
He was found by police later the same day and subsequently arrested.
He is charged with escaping from lawful custody, engaging in sexual communication with a child and attempting to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child aged 13-15.