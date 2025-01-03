I took a trip to Oswaldtwistle to see why it’s the happiest place to live in Lancashire - March's most read

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Dec 2024, 14:49 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:25 GMT

March 2024 saw a packed month of news from the happiest places to live to the sale of historic houses.

These were the most read stories in March this year...

A historic ancient farmhouse with huge 65 acre garden and £1.5m price tag was finally sold. Hoardsall Farm is a tranquil and unique property nestled in an secluded elevated hillside position.

A historic ancient farmhouse with huge 65 acre garden and £1.5m price tag was finally sold. Hoardsall Farm is a tranquil and unique property nestled in an secluded elevated hillside position. | submit

Famously, Preston once boasted 460 pubs. And while that is, unfortunately, no longer the case after years of seemingly constant pub-closures, we decided that what better way to enjoy a trip down memory lane than by taking a look through our best archive pictures of forgotten Preston pubs from eras gone by. You loved looking at them

Famously, Preston once boasted 460 pubs. And while that is, unfortunately, no longer the case after years of seemingly constant pub-closures, we decided that what better way to enjoy a trip down memory lane than by taking a look through our best archive pictures of forgotten Preston pubs from eras gone by. You loved looking at them | National World

Two men from Preston were convicted of killing 25-year-old Jack Jermy-Doyle when they drunkenly attacked him on a night out in the city. Jake Parkinson, 22, pleaded not guilty but was convicted of manslaughter after trial at Preston Crown Court today, while Jak Fairclough, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at an earlier hearing in August 2023.

Two men from Preston were convicted of killing 25-year-old Jack Jermy-Doyle when they drunkenly attacked him on a night out in the city. Jake Parkinson, 22, pleaded not guilty but was convicted of manslaughter after trial at Preston Crown Court today, while Jak Fairclough, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at an earlier hearing in August 2023. | submit

A fundraiser was set up to help the devastated parents of four-year-old Jayden Kearns who was killed in a tragic bicycling accident. The community rallied round with generous donations, and within hours, more than £2,000 hadbeen raised towards a £5,000 goal

A fundraiser was set up to help the devastated parents of four-year-old Jayden Kearns who was killed in a tragic bicycling accident. The community rallied round with generous donations, and within hours, more than £2,000 hadbeen raised towards a £5,000 goal | submit

