1. Farmhouse sold...
A historic ancient farmhouse with huge 65 acre garden and £1.5m price tag was finally sold. Hoardsall Farm is a tranquil and unique property nestled in an secluded elevated hillside position. | submit
2. Lost pubs...
Famously, Preston once boasted 460 pubs. And while that is, unfortunately, no longer the case after years of seemingly constant pub-closures, we decided that what better way to enjoy a trip down memory lane than by taking a look through our best archive pictures of forgotten Preston pubs from eras gone by. You loved looking at them | National World
3. Convicted...
Two men from Preston were convicted of killing 25-year-old Jack Jermy-Doyle when they drunkenly attacked him on a night out in the city. Jake Parkinson, 22, pleaded not guilty but was convicted of manslaughter after trial at Preston Crown Court today, while Jak Fairclough, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at an earlier hearing in August 2023.
4. Rallying round...
A fundraiser was set up to help the devastated parents of four-year-old Jayden Kearns who was killed in a tragic bicycling accident. The community rallied round with generous donations, and within hours, more than £2,000 hadbeen raised towards a £5,000 goal
