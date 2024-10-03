Historic ancient farmhouse with huge 65 acre garden and £1.5m price tag finally sold

Having been on the market for offers in excess of £1.5m with SHP Valuers Preston, this sprawling Longridge farmhouse is the dictionary definition of potential: accessed via a private track overlooking uninterrupted open countryside, this piece of real estate includes a traditional stone built farmhouse, an impressive and extensive range of traditional stone barns, and about 65 Acres (26.3 Ha) of grassland in a ring fence of the farm yard.

As reader Anne Bilbrough says: “Anyone fancy equipping my bank account so I can be custodian of this place?”

Well, it seems as if one lucky buyer has finally got their way, with the astonishing piece of real estate having finally been sold after months on the market.

Take a look around...

For those still looking for that perfect home, don’t miss some of our other recent featured properties...

1 . Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo: Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo Sales

2 . Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo: Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo Sales

3 . Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo: Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo Sales