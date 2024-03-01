News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

25 restaurants and takeaways in Blackburn, Burnley and Accrington which failed hygiene inspections

They include a popular curry house and a local pie shop

By Sam Quine
Published 1st Mar 2024, 14:32 GMT

An astonishing 25 food and drink venues across east Lancashire failed their latest food hygiene inspections with a score of one or zero.

Food inspectors have paid these establishments unannounced visits over the last year to inspect food hygiene.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

These restaurants, takeaways and shops received the lowest gradings according to the Food Standards Agency’s food hygiene rating scheme.

A score of one star out of a possible five means the establishment needs ‘major improvement’ when it comes to hygiene and food management.

If a restaurant or takeaway is handed the lowest possible score of zero, it means ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

These gradings are essential so customers can have peace of mind that they are eating in an establishment that maintains a high standard of food safety when it comes to preparing, storing and serving meals.

Here are the 25 shops in Blackburn, Burnley and Accrington with a score of one or zero in their latest inspection.

A collage of the stores that need hygiene improvement.

1. A collage of the stores that need hygiene improvement.

A collage of the stores that need hygiene improvement. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Hygiene score 0/5 (needs urgent improvement). Latest inspection: 12 August 2023

2. M H Halal Meat, 2 Queens Park Road Blackburn BB1 1RF

Hygiene score 0/5 (needs urgent improvement). Latest inspection: 12 August 2023 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Hygiene score 1/5 (needs major improvement). Latest inspection: 23 January 2024

3. Mill Town Pies, 392A Colne Road Burnley Lancashire BB10 1ED

Hygiene score 1/5 (needs major improvement). Latest inspection: 23 January 2024 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Hygiene score 1/5 (needs major improvement). Latest inspection: 11 December 2023

4. Rice Bowl, 171-173 Redlam Blackburn BB2 1XB

Hygiene score 1/5 (needs major improvement). Latest inspection: 11 December 2023 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsLancashireBlackburnBurnleyAccringtonFoodTakeawayRestaurantEast LancashireInspectors