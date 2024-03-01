An astonishing 25 food and drink venues across east Lancashire failed their latest food hygiene inspections with a score of one or zero.
Food inspectors have paid these establishments unannounced visits over the last year to inspect food hygiene.
These restaurants, takeaways and shops received the lowest gradings according to the Food Standards Agency’s food hygiene rating scheme.
A score of one star out of a possible five means the establishment needs ‘major improvement’ when it comes to hygiene and food management.
If a restaurant or takeaway is handed the lowest possible score of zero, it means ‘urgent improvement necessary’.
These gradings are essential so customers can have peace of mind that they are eating in an establishment that maintains a high standard of food safety when it comes to preparing, storing and serving meals.
Here are the 25 shops in Blackburn, Burnley and Accrington with a score of one or zero in their latest inspection.