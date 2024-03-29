Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A four-year-old boy killed in a tragic bicycling accident has been named as Jayden Kearns.

At around 4.35pm on Tuesday (March 26) a Citroen Relay minibus set off from a parked position in New Rough Hey, Ingol, and collided with Jayden, who was riding a bike. Jayden was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a fundraiser has been set up to help his devastated parents, Gemma Yates and Iaran Kearns. The community is rallying round with generous donations, and within hours, more than £2,000 has been raised towards a £5,000 goal.

Floral tributes to Jayden Kearns

"You will be missed little man"

In the Go Fund Me post, organiser Beka Smith wrote:

"JAYDEN On Tuesday, March 26 2024, our community was hit with the saddest, most heartbreaking news, that little Jayden had gained his beautiful angel wings, after a tragic incident. We are all absolutely devastated for the family and want to help in anyway possible.

"We have discussed and received permission from family, that a Go Fund Me, page can be created to help Gemma and Iaran through this most difficult time of their lives.

"No parent should have to face this heartbreak. And, especially not one of our own. A local boy, who was loved by all his family/friends, and his little friends on the street. You will be missed little man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Grief can be isolating and a very scary place, we want little Jayden’s parents, sister and the rest of the family to know that; we stand with them. New Rough Hey and the rest of the Preston people - stand with you. No amount of money will help with the loss of their little boy. But, what it will do is help towards the financial impact this family may face and giving Jayden the most beautiful send off he deserves.

"I hope you’ll all join with us, and do as much as you can. Your donation’s however big or small, will be greatly appreciated. Let’s show the love and support to the family. Every little helps."

Floral tributes to Jayden Kearns in New Rough Hey

Police appeal

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or had any information that could assist our investigation to come forward. They also want to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV/ring doorbell footage from the area, or any other information that could assist the investigation.